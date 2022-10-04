India's Nitin Menon Among 16 Umpires Named for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

India's Nitin Menon will be among the 16 umpires who will officiate in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Menon, the only Indian on the ICC Elite Panel, has already reached Australia.

The ICC has announced 20 match officials for the first round and super 12s stage of the tournament.

"In total, 16 umpires will officiate across the tournament with Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Kumara Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus having been the umpires in charge of the 2021 final which saw this year's hosts claim their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup title," the ICC said in a statement.