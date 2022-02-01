2022 Commonwealth Games: India to Open Campaign Against Australia on 29 July

This will only be the second time that cricket is going to be part of the Commonwealth Games. The last time was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, when the men's teams battled it out with South Africa winning gold under Shaun Pollock's leadership, defeating Steve Waugh's Australia by four wickets in the final.

"It's good to have finalised the identity of the teams participating in the Commonwealth Games, and congratulations to Sri Lanka for making it after playing so well in the qualifier," said Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive. "We will have eight of the best teams competing for the gold and I am sure we will get to watch a highly competitive tournament.

"The Commonwealth Games are an important part of the women's cricket calendar over the next year. It is a huge opportunity for us to take cricket beyond the traditional strongholds and give more people around the world the chance to enjoy the game, whilst the players are very much looking forward to being part of a multi-sport games."