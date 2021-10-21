2021 T20 World Cup: What Will India's Playing XI Look Like?

As India look to keep the momentum going, the thinktank will have a few hard decisions to make and will also need to take into account the playing conditions.

Afternoon games are likely to be a very different affair as compared to the evening matches as the dew factor is bound to come into play, especially with the weather cooling down in the UAE. India plays all their matches in the latter part of the day, which means dew will play a deciding factor.

The T20 World Cup is also Ravi Shastri’s last assignment with the team and Kohli’s last as captain in the shortest format. And aiding them in this home stretch is former captain MS Dhoni, who according to Kohli, can help with "intricate details of where the game is going”.

Before the World Cup, India were on an unbeaten streak in 8 series’ in T20Is before a second string and COVID-19 hit team lost against Sri Lanka on tour.

Kohli and co will not have too much time once the Super 12s begin for them and must come out firing on all cylinders, which means getting the playing combinations absolutely spot on is a must!