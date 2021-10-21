2021 T20 World Cup: What Will India's Playing XI Look Like?
Will India play Hardik Pandya as a batter only in the men's T20 World Cup?
With the warm-up games out of the way, India led by Virat Kohli turn their focus to the Super 12s of the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. India’s first assignment is arch-rivals Pakistan, against whom they’ve never lost in a World Cup, T20 or ODI.
India started off with a couple of comfortable wins in the warm-up games, defeating England and Australia, the first of which saw them chase down a steep target. Against England, India won by 7 wickets, while the Australians were defeated even more handsomely, by 9 wickets.
As India look to keep the momentum going, the thinktank will have a few hard decisions to make and will also need to take into account the playing conditions.
Afternoon games are likely to be a very different affair as compared to the evening matches as the dew factor is bound to come into play, especially with the weather cooling down in the UAE. India plays all their matches in the latter part of the day, which means dew will play a deciding factor.
The T20 World Cup is also Ravi Shastri’s last assignment with the team and Kohli’s last as captain in the shortest format. And aiding them in this home stretch is former captain MS Dhoni, who according to Kohli, can help with "intricate details of where the game is going”.
Before the World Cup, India were on an unbeaten streak in 8 series’ in T20Is before a second string and COVID-19 hit team lost against Sri Lanka on tour.
Kohli and co will not have too much time once the Super 12s begin for them and must come out firing on all cylinders, which means getting the playing combinations absolutely spot on is a must!
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Top
That Rahul, Rohit and Kohli are India’s best batters is without a doubt and off the three, Rahul’s ability to attack right from the get-go is also well known while both Rohit and Kohli take a few more deliveries before they start going through the gears.
Expect the troika to be the top 3 in the World Cup with Rahul looking to play his free scoring game while Rohit first, and then Kohli join the party. Mind you, on their day, these three can do significant damage to any opposition bowling and India will be hoping they have a fair few days like that.
Middle-Order
Off the lot, the two that are certainties are Ravindra Jadeja and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, both devastating in their own ways. While Jadeja is one of India’s trump cards in all three departments, Pant’s explosive batting abilities are well documented too.
Along with them it is likely to be a toss up between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for the number 4 spot, with the left-hander providing more flexibility in terms of batting positions.
What About Hardik Pandya?
One of the biggest and most talked about aspects of India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup has been keeping Hardik fit enough to bowl as that provides a very good balance in the playing XI. However, Hardik hasn’t bowled in the IPL in UAE and just about rolled his arm over a few times on the tour of Sri Lanka. Hardik is said to have had a problem in his back while trying to bowl full tilt during the IPL in the nets.
If Hardik cannot take up the all-rounder’s role India had hoped he would, does he hold his place in the XI as a batter.
The explosive finisher hasn’t had the rub of the green going his way with the bat in recent months, especially in the recently concluded IPL, but he did win the Player of the Series Award in December against Australia.
It is likely that India will not drop Hardik immediately unless his batting abilities have suddenly decided to unfriend him, even in the nets.
But if India do decide to drop Hardik, the like for like replacement, somewhat, would have to be Shardul Thakur, who has picked up the happy habit of turning up trumps at crucial stages in a game. He can also use the long handle to good effect!
Could India play both together as well?
Jasprit Bumrah and Who?
While the batting can do quite a bit of damage, India’s bowlers are not far behind. Jasprit Bumrah is the obvious automatic pick and is likely to be partnered by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who not only has the experience but also has shown signs of returning to form after a long injury layoff.
Kohli also has Mohammed Shami in the squad and he has been one of the most improved bowlers for India.
The spin department also provides the think tank with a happy headache. The experience and guile of R Ashwin, an in-form mystery spinner in Varun Chakaravarthy and Rahul Chahar, who however has not been in the best of form in recent months. And to add to that is the experience of Jadeja, who will be one of the frontline spinners.
On current form, it is likely that Kohli will pick Varun to partner Jadeja, however the KKR bowler has very little experience at the highest stage. Will that tip the scales in favour of a more season Ashwin, who is making a comeback for India in the shortest format?
Likely Playing XI:
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy/R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
