The MS Dhoni Boost For India's 2021 Men's T20 World Cup Hopes

The match ended in a tie with India eking out a victory in a thrilling bowl out. With no burden of expectations, some fearless cricket and a humdinger of a final against the Men in Green, before long, the man with the long hair was standing on the podium at the Wanderers, holding aloft the maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

Since then, Dhoni has been a permanent fixture of the Indian unit in all the white-ball World Cups. He added two more trophies to the cabinet in 2011 and 2013 (Champions Trophy). Many heartbreaks were to follow.

Much like the 2015 WC, 2019 ended in anguish. Dhoni would never take the field in International cricket after that gut-wrenching run-out which perhaps snatched away another ODI World Cup trophy from India's hands.

The retirement came in typical Dhoni style and even as his bereaving fans flooded social media to plead for him to return, even the most hopeful knew that this was it for Dhoni in International cricket.

The upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in the UAE and Oman, would have been Team India's first such white-ball event without Dhoni post 2007.

But it won't be.