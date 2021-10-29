2021 T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Says Pick Ishan Kishan If Hardik Doesn't Bowl

Gavaskar advised the Team India to pick Ishan Kishan over Hardik if the all-rounder is not fit to bowl. He also suggested the inclusion of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar.



"If Hardik Pandya is not bowling due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya. And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.