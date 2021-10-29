2021 T20 World Cup: Shardul & Hardik Play Together? Who Will India Pick vs NZ?

Ahead of India’s crucial clash against New Zealand, there is a lot for the thinktank comprising Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to ponder over. Well beaten in their opening game against Pakistan, when they lost by 10 wickets, India felt the pinch while fielding as bowling options were limited.

And what did not help was that the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and co all had a bad day.

The lackluster display on the opening day has left plenty of experts and fans disappointed, with some questions about the selection policies of the team. An injury scare to Hardik Pandya too has not helped the team either as they wait on him ahead of Sunday.