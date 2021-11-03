2021 T20 World Cup: Rahul & Rohit 50s Lift India to Record Total vs Afghanistan

After being asked to bat first, India made a strong start with 53/0 in power-play. With no vicious swing or seam or spin, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit eight boundaries between themselves. With Rahul taking Sharafuddin Ashraf for a six over long-on followed by a four over mid-on, Sharma smacked Naveen-Ul-Haq for a four over backward point, a massive six over long-off and ended the over with a drive over extra cover.



Post power-play, Sharma and Rahul relied on strike rotation while getting boundaries at a consistent rate. Sharma reached his half-century with a cut through point off Ul-Haq in the 12th over. In the next over, Rahul too reached his half-century with a loft over extra cover off Gulbadin Naib. Sharma went on to smash Rashid Khan for back-to-back sixes on the leg-side.