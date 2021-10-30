2021 T20 World Cup: Quinton de Kock Returns to South Africa Team; Takes the Knee

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is back in the playing XI for the Proteas after his U-turn on the matter of taking the knee.

Quinton de Kock, like he promised, also took the knee with the rest of the players ahead of their Super 12 game against Sri Lanka.

The wicket-keeper batter had previously made himself unavailable for the game against the West Indies after defying a Cricket South Africa directive to take the knee at the World Cup.