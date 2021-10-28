Pakistan Players Enjoying Each Other's Company, Says Saqlain Mushtaq

Asked if opener Fakhar Zaman, who is batting at three in the tournament, could be shifted down the order in order to avoid the spinners, Mushtaq rejected thoughts on it.



"If you see that just before the World Cup, in first two warm-up games, the way he executed against the pacers and against the spinners, and we are quite clear as a support staff, especially me, I'm quite clear, and captain and batting consultant, that he did brilliantly before the starting of the World Cup."



"He actually started his fine work by hitting Ish Sodhi for a massive six. Unfortunately, after two deliveries, he got out lbw. But his body language seems really solid and positive. When he came back, we had a little bit review. He seems really confident and obviously you need confidence to execute your plans. And he's quite clear. So, we're not worried about Fakhar, and we're not worried about Fakhar's position to change."



Mushtaq insisted that the Pakistan team knows the conditions of all three UAE venues very well and are very clear about executing plans for the same. "Obviously Sharjah pitch, it's slow and low. It's not easy to actually score big runs. But I think it's slightly better. But you need to execute your plan in a different way. You have to be technically quite strong, and you should know that what is your scoring areas and how to go about it on the day, how you're feeling it."



"And I think the boys, in terms of obviously Pakistan point of view, the boys are quite clear. They've been playing in these conditions for quite some time, like our PSL, our national teams, they've been playing in these conditions for such a long time. So, they're quite aware. And we are clear that how to go about it. We know the conditions in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We know the conditions of the pitches better than the others."

