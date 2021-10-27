Pakistan Played in the Right Spirit, Will Consider Playing PSL: Kane Williamson

Asked during the post-match press conference, if the Pakistan player were "aggressive towards" New Zealand cricketers, Williamson said, "No, they played in the right spirit, I believe, and a great spirit. They're a very competitive, proud cricketing nation, and they showed that tonight. They've been outstanding in the first couple of games of this tournament. I'm sure they'll be very, very competitive throughout the back end as well. Their hopes are high, no doubt."



Speaking about the cancellation of tour due to the security threat perception, Williamson, whose side lost by five wickets in a low-scoring game on Tuesday, said, "That was obviously a very unfortunate, disappointing situation for Pakistani cricket fans and the cricketers; a decision that was outside of the players' control.



"But all the guys were there looking forward to that series to start, and unfortunately it didn't happen. So it was very disappointing for all involved."



To a question on whether he would play in the Pakistan Super League if he gets an opportunity, Williamson started by saying that it was a "real shame" to not have played the series in the first place.