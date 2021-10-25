2021 T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Picks 5 as Afghanistan Thrash Scotland by 130 Runs

Chasing an imposing 191, George Munsey began by taking three boundaries in the first nine balls of the innings. Kyle Coetzer joined the act with two boundaries against Naveen-ul-Haq in the third over. But Rahman's entry in the fourth over turned the match on its head, as he scalped three wickets in the fourth over.



Coetzer was the first to fall, clean bowled by a googly. On the next ball, Calum MacLeod was trapped lbw by another googly. Richie Berrington survived the hat-trick delivery but was trapped lbw by Rahman's googly as well. In the matter of five balls, the match swung in Afghanistan's favour.



In the next over, Matthew Cross chased a wide delivery against ul-Haq. The outside edge flew to the right of Shahzad, who dived full stretch to grab a one-handed catch.



Munsey hit Mujeeb for a six but the Afghan bowler disturbed his stumps on the very next ball of the final over of power-play.'



Scotland's batting slide continued as Rashid Khan trapped Michael Leask lbw in his first over. In the next over, Mujeeb picked his first five-wicket haul in T20Is as Mark Watt was bowled through the gate. Khan took the last three wickets to end Scotland's misery.