2021 T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni is Excited to Join India Team as Mentor: Kohli

With the IPL now done and dusted, the players’ focus shifts to the men’s T20 World Cup which is being played in UAE and Oman.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the team was delighted to have MS Dhoni in the dressing room.

The former India captain joins the team as a mentor after having led the Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title on Friday. MSD’s CSK defeated KKR in the final.