2021 T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden & Justin Langer, Friends Turned Rivals

One of Australia's best opening pairs in Tests -- Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer had dominated the cricket field in the 2000s, averaging 57 as a pair. They are back on the cricket ground but as rivals when Justin Langer's Australia's take on Pakistan, for whom Hayden is a batting consultant, when the two teams meet in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Hayden and Langer, once Australia's much-feared opening pair and still the fourth-best partnership of all time in Tests, find their paths crossing in the UAE, are also very close friends -- a bond that started while playing together for years with Australia.

Nicknamed 'JL' and 'Hydos', the duo said it does not matter which country they are associated with, their friendship is too strong for this talk of rivalry.