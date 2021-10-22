2021 T20 World Cup: KL Rahul is a Big Threat to Pakistan, Says Matthew Hayden

"I think Babar (Azam) commands that presence, he commands that role and he needs to fulfill that role. On the batting sense as well, Babar, I think he is the premium player and he will be targeted. As Chris Gayle said 'put in his pocket'. Yes, there will be additional pressure on him both as a captain and batsman, but I sense the way he goes about his job, I think he will be spot-on," added Hayden, currently working as a batting consultant with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.



Hayden pointed out Indian batters KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the biggest threat to Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. "More or less, I have watched KL Rahul grow and he is a major threat to Pakistan. I have watched him grow up as a boy. I have seen his struggles and his dominance in shorter formats. I have seen someone like Rishabh Pant, his brash nature and beautiful vision for the game, how he has destroyed bowling attacks because he has got the opportunity because he sees it that way."