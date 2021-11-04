2021 T20 World Cup: KL Rahul & I Took Our Chances, It Worked, Says Rohit Sharma

"We took our chances in the middle. It came off. That's the whole game. You take your chances, it comes off. If it doesn't come off, the batter who comes in has to start from scratch. We wanted to take some risk as it was important for us when the power-play is going on, you try and make the best use of that. We took our chances, it came off," added Sharma, adjudged 'Player of the match for his 47-ball 74.



Sharma spoke on how different was the approach from the Indian team while posting a gigantic 210/2 in 20 overs, with the top four batters chipping in with runs. "To be honest, it is very much that kind of situation for us. We know that if we lose any game from here on now, we are out of the tournament. So, we have to win everything. When you are in that kind of situation, you have to play fearlessly and not think too much about what is happening or what is happening elsewhere. I think the approach today from everyone was different."