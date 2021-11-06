2021 T20 World Cup: Key Was To Bowl In Right Areas, Says Ravindra Jadeja

"There wasn't much panic in the dressing room. All were normal because, in the T20s, one or two matches do not go our way. Here, winning the toss becomes very important as because of dew, the whole game changes. If a team that bats first gets a chance to bat second, then their way of batting completely changes. In my opinion, the dew factor is very big, due to which batting first and batting second teams are looking like playing games poles apart. All these changes in the game are happening due to dew."



The 32-year-old insisted that India have done well in the past in T20Is and that ups and downs can happen with teams in T20s. "In the last two-three years, we have played very good cricket in the format, whether in or out of India. But we cannot judge ourselves after playing badly in one or two matches. Ups or downs can happen with anyone in one or two T20 matches. Overall, if you pick our records for the last two years, we have done well. It happens in one or two matches. But we won't think much about that as we will take opportunities ahead of us in a positive way and will look to play cricket the way we played today's as well as the last match."

(With IANS Inputs)