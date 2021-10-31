2021 T20 World Cup: Buttler, Jordan Power England to Big Win Over Australia

Earlier, batting first, Australia were off to a terrible start as England pacers made good use of the slight covering of grass on the surface.



Chris Woakes gave England the first breakthrough in the 2nd over of the innings as induced an outside edge from David Warner (1), who had just got back into form in the previous game against Sri Lanka. Chris Jordan then struck off his first ball as Woakes at mid-on took a sensational one-handed catch tumbling backward to dismiss Steve Smith (1).



The right-arm pacer Woakes continued his fine show, trapping the dangerous Glenn Maxwell leg before wicket. Both Jordan and Woakes kept the lid on scoring as Australia finished the powerplay with just 21-3 on board. Rashid was brought back into the attack after the fielding restrictions were lifted and he made an instant impact, outfoxing Marcus Stoinis (0) with the googly to trap him in front of the stumps.



Matthew Wade (18) and Aaron Finch then checked the fall of the wickets and tried to revive the Australia innings, taking the team to 41/4 at the halfway stage. However, England spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone continued to stifle Aussie batters.