2021 T20 World Cup: It's Not About Proving to Others But Myself, Says R Ashwin

"Ever since, I have evolved as a T20 bowler. I have bowled so many deliveries are so subtle that people are still terming them as carrom ball, off-spins, and arm-balls. I am trying to create some angles and experiment with different seam positions. The ball I dismissed Gulbadin Naib yesterday with, was anything but a carrom ball. So, I have worked on it and have more options than what I had at that particular point in time. When I bowl to the right-hander, I think like a left-arm spinner or leg-spinner. When I bowl to the left-hander, I think like an off-spinner. So, thinking creates intent and eventually translates into practice and then goes into the game."



Ashwin was appreciative of former India captain Rahul Dravid being appointed as the new head coach of the Indian team. He believes that Dravid, who will take over from Ravi Shastri after the Men's T20 World Cup, is someone who has immense knowledge and has got the vision to do good things in life. "I think Rahul bhai has got an immense depth of knowledge and has got a good vision for anything that he does in life. He is somebody who has done the hard yards in times when people having played the game at the highest level believe that they can contribute to teams through being coaches."



"Rahul bhai has gone through the journey and the grind of being at the NCA, gone through the Indian A team. I think he knows what is in store in the future and has played with some of us inside the dressing room. He also knows all the young boys. I am really looking forward to his stint and trying to contribute alongside Rahul bhai and being of use to the team in any way as possible."