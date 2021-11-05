ADVERTISEMENT
2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Scotland LIVE: Bumrah and Co Eye Quick Wickets

Catch all the live updates from India's game against Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Virat Kohli won the toss against Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup</p></div>
India Eye Wickets

Kohli's bowlers will be raring to go and eyeing quick wickets to keep the total down to as low as possible. Scotland start with George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer.

Jasprit Bumrah to take the first over.

7:06 PM , 05 Nov

Teams

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

7:05 PM , 05 Nov

India Play 3 Spinners 

Kohli announced that India have left out Shardul Thakur and brought in Varun Chakaravarthy, to make it a three-spinner attack with the two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Scotland are unchanged.

7:04 PM , 05 Nov

Toss: Kohli Wins One Finally

Birthday boy and Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Scotland.

6:29 PM , 05 Nov

BCCI Wishes Kohli

The Indian captain turns 33 today. One hopes he can celebrate it with a big performance.


Published: 05 Nov 2021, 6:28 PM IST

