2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Scotland LIVE: Bumrah and Co Eye Quick Wickets
Catch all the live updates from India's game against Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.
India Eye Wickets
Kohli's bowlers will be raring to go and eyeing quick wickets to keep the total down to as low as possible. Scotland start with George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer.
Jasprit Bumrah to take the first over.
Teams
Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
India Play 3 Spinners
Kohli announced that India have left out Shardul Thakur and brought in Varun Chakaravarthy, to make it a three-spinner attack with the two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.
Scotland are unchanged.
Toss: Kohli Wins One Finally
Birthday boy and Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Scotland.
