2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia LIVE: Bumrah Strikes; Van Lingen Dismissed
Catch all the live updates from the match between India and Namibia from the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Bumrah Strikes!
Michael van Lingen looks to power away a short one outside the off stump and ends up giving Shami an easy catch at mid off of Bumrah. He's walking back for 14.
Namibia: 31/0 After 4 Overs
Baard and van Lingen are watchful against the guile of R Ashwin, who comes in for the next over. The openers run well between the wickets, finding the gaps and adding 6 to the cause.
Namibia: 25/0 After 3 Overs
Baard at the other decides to join in to the party as well and has stepped out and carted Shami over wide mid-on for a six. The first of the game, early in the third over. Follows it up with a quick two to midwicket before Shami completes the over with a couple of dots. 10 from it means Namibia are going along at a good rate.
Namibia: 15/0 After 2 Overs
A good over for Namibia as Jasprit Bumrah has a bad start. Van Lingen pounces on a full toss and drives it through mid off of four before a short one gets pulled away. Namibia pick up 10 from that over.
