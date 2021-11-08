ADVERTISEMENT
Live

2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia LIVE: Bumrah Strikes; Van Lingen Dismissed

Catch all the live updates from the match between India and Namibia from the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The Quint
Updated
Cricket
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Live updates from India vs Namibia 2021 T20 World Cup match.</p></div>
i

Bumrah Strikes!

Michael van Lingen looks to power away a short one outside the off stump and ends up giving Shami an easy catch at mid off of Bumrah. He's walking back for 14.

7:48 PM , 08 Nov

Namibia: 31/0 After 4 Overs

Baard and van Lingen are watchful against the guile of R Ashwin, who comes in for the next over. The openers run well between the wickets, finding the gaps and adding 6 to the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT
7:45 PM , 08 Nov

Namibia: 25/0 After 3 Overs 

Baard at the other decides to join in to the party as well and has stepped out and carted Shami over wide mid-on for a six. The first of the game, early in the third over. Follows it up with a quick two to midwicket before Shami completes the over with a couple of dots. 10 from it means Namibia are going along at a good rate.

7:40 PM , 08 Nov

Namibia: 15/0 After 2 Overs

A good over for Namibia as Jasprit Bumrah has a bad start. Van Lingen pounces on a full toss and drives it through mid off of four before a short one gets pulled away. Namibia pick up 10 from that over.

ADVERTISEMENT
7:35 PM , 08 Nov

Namibia: 5/0 After 1 Over

Good start for India and Mohammed Shami, who was a little erratic early on in the over with his line. Namibia add 5 to the cause.


Published: 08 Nov 2021, 6:44 PM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT