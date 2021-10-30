2021 T20 World Cup: Hardik's Injured Shoulder is Fine, Says Virat Kohli

"It will continue to be a big factor and that is the nature of this tournament. You can look at this situation in two ways: you can bank too much on the toss or you can challenge yourself as a team to say 'okay, even if we lose the toss, we are good to bat or bowl in any conditions'. That should be the attitude because you don't have time in the shortest format of the game to think too much about what happened at the toss.



"Game goes away pretty quickly from you in two or three overs and can change the whole course of the game, as we saw in last game as well. For us, our only focus is how those eleven individuals are placed mentally how we are looking to approach this game. It's been a long break for us. It's been a lot of time waiting and just doing nothing, really for us a team. Now we are just itching to go back on the park and just be competing again to look to correct the things that didn't happen well in the first game."



The 32-year-old mentioned that Shardul Thakur is strongly in the mix for a place in the playing eleven.



"He's definitely a guy who's in our plans constantly, making a case for himself. He's definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. Now what role he plays or where he fits in, that's something that I cannot talk about right now. Shardul is someone who's got great potential and will add great value to the team."



Kohli gave an update on fitness status of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who didn't field after receiving a blow on the shoulder while batting against Pakistan. "Hardik's fine. If you are talking about the blow on the shoulder, he's absolutely fine."