T20 World Cup: Hardik Should be Ready to Bowl vs Pakistan, Says Rohit Sharma

"Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament," said Rohit.



"We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a sixth bowler," he added.



Hardik's fitness is a concern for the India team heading into the tournament as he gives the much-needed balance with his all-round ability. However, his place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup has also been under scrutiny for a while as many former India cricketers have been questioning his inclusion just as a specialist batter as the all-rounder has not been bowling at all.



He bowled a bit during India's tour of Sri Lanka but he spent the entire UAE leg of the IPL as a specialist lower middle-order batter for Mumbai.