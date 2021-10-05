2021 Men's T20 World Cup: 5 Indian Players Who Could be Brought in to the Squad

The 2021 men’s T20 World Cup squad for India has generated a lot of interest since it was announced. While some of it was largely due to the addition of MS Dhoni as mentor, some others reacted to a few surprises decisions as some big names had missed the bus.

And what’s really set the cat among the pigeons is the fact that some of India’s 15 have not been doing well since the squad was announced. While the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma to name a few have been doing their thing in the IPL for their respective franchises, some of India’s lesser experienced players have struggled.