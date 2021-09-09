Hope There Won't be Clashes Between MS Dhoni & Ravi Shastri: Sunil Gavaskar

"At the time, (then-head coach) John Wright was a bit nervous, he probably thought I was going to take his place. But Ravi Shastri knows that MS Dhoni has very little interest in coaching. Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni, if the partnership goes well, India will benefit a great deal from it," said Gavaskar.



"But if there are disagreements over tactics and team selection, then there might be a bit of an effect on the team. But MS Dhoni's appointment itself will be a big boost for Team India. He has so much experience, he knows everything. There was no bigger, destructive player than MS Dhoni when he was active in international cricket," he said.



"MS Dhoni's appointment is good news for India but I am just praying there is no clash. But if Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni can get on the same wavelength, then it's big news for India."



Gavaskar also said he doubts if senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be included in the playing XI. Ashwin, who has not played a T20 International since July 2017, was included in the squad ahead of the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.