1st ODI: Prasidh, Krunal Debut, Pant Rested; India Bat First
Live updates from the 1st ODI between India and England in Pune at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
England have won the toss in the first ODI and have asked India to bat first.
India have handed ODI debuts to Krunal Pandya and young fast bowler Prasidh Krishna ahead of the first ODI against England in Pune. Both are coming off fantastic seasons domestically for their respective state teams.
India have rested RIshabh Pant and KL Rahul will bat lower down the order and take on the keeping gloves as well.
Krunal received his cap from his brother Hardik.
In April 2019, former Australia pacer Brett Lee picked out two Indian fast bowlers and put them in the promising lot. A genuine quick of his time for the Baggy Green, Lee named Delhi’s Navdeep Saini and Karnataka’s Prasidh Krishna, and predicted a good future for them.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.