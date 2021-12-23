1983 World Cup: Top 10 Stats From India's Victorious Campaign in England

1983’s World Cup win will always be a special chapter in the history of Indian cricket, if not the most special of the lot. The team led by Kapil Dev sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity as they pulled off a historic campaign in England by winning their first ever ODI World Cup title and that too as they defeated the mighty West Indies.

Not a lot was expected from the Indian team but plenty happened and a whole lot of history was created through the campaign in the summer of 83 in the United Kingdom. Not only the final but even the matches before that saw Indian players producing some stunning performances en route to the celebrations in the Lord’s dressing room and the balcony.