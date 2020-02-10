18-Year-Old Cricketer Collapses During Match, Dies
An 18-year-old cricketer collapsed and died of a possible cardiac arrest during a local cricket match at a college ground in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, police said.
Pradhan was at the non-striker end and was running for a single when he collapsed on the pitch during the match at Kendrapara Autonomous College ground.
He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the hospital authorities declared him brought dead.
A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection. Post mortem of the body will be conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added.
