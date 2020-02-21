Taylor Becomes 1st Cricketer to Play 100 Matches in All 3 Formats

The 35-year-old played his 100th T20 International against India last month. He has also played 231 ODIs for New Zealand.

The right-handed batsman is already his country's leading run-scorer in Test and ODI with 7174 and 8570 runs respectively to his name.

In T20 Internationals, he has scored 1909 runs and former captain Brendon McCullum (2140 from 71 matches) and opener Martin Guptill (2536 from 88 matches)

are the only two Kiwi players above him on the list.

Taylor made his Test debut in 2007 and played his first ODI match a year earlier.