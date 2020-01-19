Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Rewrite Record Books in Bengaluru ODI
A century from Rohit Sharma and a masterful 89 from captain Virat Kohli guided India to a seven-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Rohit scored 119 while Kohli was dismissed 11 runs away from his 44th ton as India chased down 287 with 15 balls to spare. Kohli and Rohit struck a partnership of 137 runs for the second wicket in which time the latter scored his 29th ODI ton.
Earlier, a century from Steve Smith, his third against India helped Australia post 286/9. He was dismissed on 131 from 132 deliveries by Mohammed Shami who finished with 4/63 to top the bowling charts for India.
Here’s a look at some of the big records and stats from the series-decider in Bengaluru:
- India (2-1) have regained the three-match series against Australia. Australia had won the previous bilateral series by 3-2 against India in India.
- Rohit Sharma has justifiably been adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant batting. His fifth award against Australia is his 21st in ODIs.
- Rohit Sharma's tally of 29 centuries has been exceeded only by three players - 49 by Sachin Tendulkar; 43 by Vira Kohli and 30 by Ricky Ponting.
- Rohit is the third batsman to register eight or more hundreds against Australia in ODIs, joining Sachin Tendulkar (9) and Virat Kohli (8).
- Virat Kohli's record in successful chases is without parallel in ODIs - his aggregate being 5388 at an average of 96.21 in 86 innings, including 22 centuries and 22 fifties.
- Virat Kohli has established an Indian record for aggregating most runs as captain in international cricket - 11208 (ave 66.71) in 199 innings, bettering MS Dhoni - 11207 (ave 46.89) in 330 innings.
- Virat Kohli deservingly got his ninth player of the series award - his second against India.
- Virat Kohli finished as the top run-scorer for India in the series - his tally being 183 (ave 61.00), including two fifties, at a strike rate of 101.10.
- Virat Kohli's success % of 74.40 as captain is outstanding - 62 wins and 21 defeats out of 86 (Tied 1 & NR 2).
- Virat Kohli has established a record as captain, racing to 5,000 runs in 82 innings, the least taken by a captain in ODIs.
- As captain, Kohli has registered 22 fifties in ODIs.
- Kohli is the eighth captain to complete 5,000 runs in ODIs.
- Mohammed Shami has recorded his first instance of four wickets or more against Australia - his tenth overall in ODIs.
- Shami is one of the three Indian pacers to register four wickets or more in an innings ten times, joining Ajit Agarkar (12) and Javagal Srinath (10).
- Mohammed Shami finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series - his tally being 7 wickets at 28.28 runs apiece in three matches.
- Jasprit Bumrah could capture just one wicket in the series,performing below average. His strike rate of 157.00 is his worst in a series.
- Smith's century at Bengaluru is his ninth in ODIs - his third against India. He has registered his first century in ODIs in India, surpassing the 98 at Rajkot on 17 January 2020.
- Smith's last ODI hundred was registered exactly three years ago - 108 not out vs Pakistan at Perth on 19 January 2017.
- Smith's 131 is his highest score in ODIs away from home - his third highest overall.
- Smith has taken 106 innings to reach 4,000 runs in ODIs - the joint-fourth fastest by an Australian batsman behind the 93 by David Warner; 102 by Dean Jones; 105 by Aaron Finch. Geoff Marsh had also taken 106 innings.
- Smith, with 229 runs at an average of 114.50 in two innings, including a hundred and a ninety-plus has top-scored in the series.
- Adam Zampa was the leading wicket-taker for Australia - his tally being five wickets at 29.40 runs apiece in three matches.
- Marnus Labuschagne has posted his maiden fifty (54) in ODIs, eclipsing the 46 off 47 balls at Rajkot on January 17, 2020.
- Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have recorded the first century stand (127) for the third wicket in the series.
- The aforesaid partnership is Australia's second highest for this wicket-position at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - the highest being 149 (unbroken) between Damien Martyn and Ricky Ponting against India on November 12, 2003.
- Mitchell Starc's eighth duck in ODIs is his first against India.
