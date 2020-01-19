Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Rewrite Record Books in Bengaluru ODI

A century from Rohit Sharma and a masterful 89 from captain Virat Kohli guided India to a seven-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rohit scored 119 while Kohli was dismissed 11 runs away from his 44th ton as India chased down 287 with 15 balls to spare. Kohli and Rohit struck a partnership of 137 runs for the second wicket in which time the latter scored his 29th ODI ton.

Earlier, a century from Steve Smith, his third against India helped Australia post 286/9. He was dismissed on 131 from 132 deliveries by Mohammed Shami who finished with 4/63 to top the bowling charts for India.

Here’s a look at some of the big records and stats from the series-decider in Bengaluru: