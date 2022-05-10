Cricket South Africa Withdraws Disciplinary Charges Against Mark Boucher

The CSA Board had received a report from the independent Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) Ombudsman, Dumisa Ntsebeza in December 2021 which had adverse 'tentative findings' against Boucher. But because the Ombudsman was not in a position to make "definite findings", he recommended that further processes take place to "achieve finality" on the issue.

CSA then initiated proceedings as per the SJN Report's recommendations, which gave Boucher a chance to respond to the allegations.

The charge-sheet against Boucher included the tentative finding made by the SJN Ombudsman, as well as issues arising from CSA's own enquiry following the resignation of the Proteas assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe.