COVID-19 Could Disrupt Indian Women's Tour Schedule of Australia

"The tour, details of which were announced in May, is currently scheduled to begin with an ODI at North Sydney Oval on 19 September before matches in Melbourne and Perth. But the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne as well as state border closures make that unlikely," wrote cricket.com.au.

It said that Cricket Australia is currently speaking with government authorities about how, where, and when the seven games can be played.

Last week, CA said in a statement that, "Due to the current COVID challenges, Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the situation right across the country and will consider whether or not it needs to make any decisions regarding rescheduling or moving matches in due course."

As per the Australian government's COVID-19 protocol, all international arrivals need to be quarantined for 14 days. Also, Australian players from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria too would need to be quarantined before the series if the matches are scheduled for another state.

Last week, Australia skipper Meg Lanning was quoted as saying that "things change very quickly these days" but added that her team was prepared to move (from one state to another) at short notice.

"Things change very quickly these days. To be honest, every player within the squad is ready to move around at any point. We know how quickly things can change. At this stage, we're just planning on the schedule going ahead as it is and heading into camp before that. But we also have got information that things could potentially change really quickly, so we need to be ready for that. We're just going with the flow a fair bit and reacting to what's in front of us," Lanning was quoted as saying.