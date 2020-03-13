Coronavirus Hits Sports: IPL Banned in Delhi, Kane in Quarantine

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has been tested for Coronavirus after he reported illness and is sitting out of the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday.

The right-arm pacer, who returned with the Australian team from South Africa earlier this week, informed the medical staff of a sore throat on Thursday and was tested for the virus, though the results of the test are awaited.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.