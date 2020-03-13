Coronavirus Hits Sports: IPL Banned in Delhi, Kane in Quarantine

IPL Banned in Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced at a press conference the capital that the city will not be hosting an IPL matches this season.
“We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of Coronavirus,” he said.
NBA Suspended for "At Least" a Month
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has that the league's hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.
“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days," Silver said on TNT's "Inside The NBA" while making his first public comments since the league suspended play Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said Thursday that he has also tested positive.
Aus Pacer in Quarantine
Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has been tested for Coronavirus after he reported illness and is sitting out of the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday.
The right-arm pacer, who returned with the Australian team from South Africa earlier this week, informed the medical staff of a sore throat on Thursday and was tested for the virus, though the results of the test are awaited.
"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
No Crowds at Ind-SA ODI Series
The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa will be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday.
The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).
The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it's unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.
"After holding discussions with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the BCCI on Thursday announced that the remaining two One-day Internationals of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played without any public gathering, including spectators," a BCCI media release stated.
Aussie Sports Take Big Hit
Just a few hours into Friday and already national sports bodies have made some tough decisions in an attempt to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.
As the Australian Formula One Grand Prix was being called off in Melbourne, Cricket Australia announced that three one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand would be played in empty stadiums. The first of the three began Friday afternoon at the 48,000-seat Sydney Cricket Ground, where television announcers spoke of the "eerie" silence in the stadium devoid of fans.
Cricket Australia also announced that the women's national team's six-match tour to South Africa would be put off indefinitely.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )