CWG 2022: Wrestling Matches Put on Hold After Speaker Falls From Ceiling

In an embarrassing incident for the organisers, the wrestling bouts at the Commonwealth Games had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after a speaker fell from the ceiling, minutes after the first session began.

Only five bouts could be completed when a speaker, used to relay announcement, fell near one of the mat chairmen, raising a safety issue at the Coventry stadium and arena on the opening day of the wrestling competitions.

United World Wrestling, the world govering body of wrestling, however put up an update via Twitter that the matches will resume at 5:15pm IST following the delay.