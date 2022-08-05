ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022: Wrestling Matches Put on Hold After Speaker Falls From Ceiling

Games had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall minutes after the first session began.

In an embarrassing incident for the organisers, the wrestling bouts at the Commonwealth Games had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after a speaker fell from the ceiling, minutes after the first session began.

Only five bouts could be completed when a speaker, used to relay announcement, fell near one of the mat chairmen, raising a safety issue at the Coventry stadium and arena on the opening day of the wrestling competitions.

United World Wrestling, the world govering body of wrestling, however put up an update via Twitter that the matches will resume at 5:15pm IST following the delay.

The incident occured right after India's Deepak Punia had won his opening 86kg bout. The gathered fans were asked to vacate and a thorough check was ordered by the organisers, who fixed a restart of the session at 12:45 local time in England.

"All are safe, they are just rechecking the whole system to avoid any untoward incident," said a coach.

