CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal Assures India of Two More Medals in Table Tennis

Star paddler Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men's and mixed doubles events and assure India of at least two more medals at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Sharath first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a thrilling men's doubles semifinal clash.

The Indian duo will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match.