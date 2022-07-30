CWG 2022: PM Modi, President Murmu Congratulate Weightlifter Gururaja

P Gururaja became the second weightlifter to win a medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after he bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg category on Saturday.

The lifter who hails from Udupi, Karnataka lifted a total of 269kg to finish third in his weight category behind Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad and Morea Baru. Earlier, weightlifter Sanket Sargar had opened India’s medal tally in Birmingham with a silver-medal finish in the 55kg section.