CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya Qualify for Long Jump Final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sreeshankar passed the automatic qualification mark with an opening round effort of 8.05m.

PTI
Sports
National record holder Murali Sreeshankar topped the men's long jump qualification round to storm into the finals along with Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who qualified as eighth best, at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Sreeshankar, a gold medal contender, was the lone athlete to breach the automatic qualification mark of 8m, with an opening round effort of 8.05m in Group A.

He did not make any more attempts. His jump was, however, wind assisted, with a tail wind speed of +2.7m/s.

Sreeshankar, who finished seventh in the recent World Championships in Eugene, USA, also has a season and personal best of 8.36m.

Yahiya, on the other hand, finished third in Group B qualification round with a best jump of 7.68m. He has a season and personal best of 8.15m.

Those who touched the automatic qualification mark of 8m, or the 12 best performers make it to the finals which will be held on August 4.

