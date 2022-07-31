Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners at Birmingham CWG
The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 had an awesome opening ceremony that was held on 29 July at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. The grand opening ceremony of CWG 2022 can be listed as one of the most breathtaking events in recent memory. But here, we would help you have a look at the Medal Tally and the list of winners here.
CWG 2022 Medals Tally: In the ongoing Commonwealth games, Australia turned bagged 32 medals, including 13 gold, 8 Silver, and 11 Bronze. Read the article till the end to know the country-wise Medal Tally in CWG Birmingham.
The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham was filled with a huge crowd including local celebrities which made the opening ceremony even more fascinating.
As far as India is concerned, they have 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal in the CWG Birmingham. The total number of Indian athletes that will take part in the 12 days sports championship is 200 and they will participate in 16 different sports events to win the medals. At the last edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 held at Gold Coast, India won 66 medals including Gold (26), Silver (20), and Bronze (20).
List of Winners and Medal Tally at CWG Birmingham 2022
The CWG Birmingham, 2022, is a twelve-day sports extravaganza including 286 sessions of sports with participants from 71 Commonwealth Nations. This is the reason viewers will witness marvelous displays of sporting brilliance. Following is the Medal Tally so far in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham, UK.
Australia - Gold (13), Silver (8), Bronze (11); Total= 32
New Zealand - Gold (7), Silver (4), Bronze (2); Total= 13
England - Gold (5), Silver (12), Bronze (4); Total= 21
Canada - Gold (3), Silver (3), Bronze (5); Total= 11
Scotland - Gold (2), Silver (4), Bronze (6); Total= 12
Malaysia- Gold (2), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total= 3
South Africa- Gold (2), Silver (0), Bronze (0); Total= 2
India- Gold (1), Silver (2), Bronze (1); Total= 4
Bermuda- Gold (1), Silver (0), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Uganda- Gold (1), Silver (0), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Trinidad and Tobago- Gold (1), Silver (0), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Nigeria - Gold (1), Silver (0), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Wales- Gold (0), Silver (1), Bronze (2); Total= 3
Kenya- Gold (0), Silver (1), Bronze (1); Total= 2
Tanzania- Gold (0), Silver (1), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Mauritius- Gold (0), Silver (1), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Papua New Guinea- Gold (0), Silver (1), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Singapore- Gold (0), Silver (1), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Northern Ireland - Gold (0), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total= 1
Cyprus- Gold (0), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total= 1
Sri Lanka- Gold (0), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total= 1
Namibia- Gold (0), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total= 1
