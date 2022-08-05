Long Jumper Sreeshankar’s Leap of Faith From Tokyo Debacle to CWG Silver

The long jumper went on to win a historic maiden silver in slightly chilly and windy conditions, bettering the bronze that Suresh Babu had bagged in 1978 Edmonton, Canada.

It was also the biggest medal of Sreeshankar's career that redeemed him and made up for all the setbacks he has suffered in recent times, like missing the 2018 Commonwealth Games because of surgery and failure to qualify for the final in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sreeshankar has endured so much in the last few years that now he does not get flustered by finding himself staring at another disappointment.

Sreeshankar had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a superb jump of 8.26m but fared miserably in the Japanese capital, failing to qualify for the final with a below-par effort of 7.69 after going into the event a few weeks after suffering health issues that impacted his fitness.



"I have got a lot of experience of being in that position. I have learned a lot from those experiences, so I was not worried. I know that I am a one-jump person -- that I will produce one big jump that will settle things," said Sreeshankar on Thursday.

