Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 9 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Indian women's team will lock horns with England and Indian Men's Hockey team will take on South Africa on Day 9.

Prajakta Bhawsar
Published
Sports
2 min read
i

Just three more days of action left at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Day 9 on Friday will see more Indians fight it out for medals.

By topping the league stage, the Indian men's hockey team accomplished their main goal and they will now take on South Africa in the semi-final clash on Saturday. India will be hoping to make amends this time after failing to finish on the podium four years ago.

In the inaugural edition of the T20 format at the Commonwealth Games, hosts England will lock horns with India in the first semifinal. The India Women vs England Women semifinal match will start at 3:30pm IST.

Following the Indian wrestlers' medal-haul on Day 8 of the Birmingham Games, Day 9 will see an even stronger rush of medals when six other wrestlers compete for the gold medal and Indian boxers battle in their semifinal matches.

Here's the full Indian schedule for Saturday at the 2022 CWG:

Table Tennis – Starts At 2pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16 - Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula

Men's Singles Quarter Finals

Women's Singles Semi Finals

Men's Doubles Semi Finals

Mixed Doubles Semi Finals - Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula

Athletics –

2pm - Women's 10km Walk Final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami

4:40pm - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

4:45pm - Women's 4x100 Relay Round Head 1 - Hima, Dutee, Srabani, Simi

11:30pm - Women's Hammer Throw Finals - Manju Bala

AUG 7, 12:40am - Men’s 5000m Finals - Avinash Sable

AUG 7, 2:14am - Women's 200m Finals - Hima Das

Boxing – Semi-Finals

3pm - Women’s 45kg-48kg – Nitu Ghanghas

3:30 - Men’s Over 48kg-51kg Flyweight– Amit Panghal

7:15pm – Women’s 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) – Nikhat Zareen

8pm – Women’s 57kg-60 (Lightweight) – Jaismine Lamboriya

AUG 7, 12:45am - Over 63kg - 67kg - Rohit Tokas

AUG 7, 1:30am - Over 92kg - Sagar Ahlawat

Wrestling – Starts At 3pm

Women’s Freestyle 50kg – Pooja Gehlot

Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Finals – Naveen Malik

Women’s Freestyle 53kg – Vinesh Phogat

Women’a Freestyle 76kg Quarter Finals – Pooja Sihag

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Quarter Finals – Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Men’s Freestyle 97kg Quarter Finals – Deepak Punia

Cricket – Starts At 3:30pm

Women’s Semi-Final India vs England

Badminton – Starts At 3:30pm

Women's Singles Quarter Finals

Men's Singles Quarter Finals

Women's Doubles Quarter Finals

Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals

Men's Doubles Quarter Finals

Hockey – Starts At 10:30pm

Men’s Semi-Final – India vs South Africa

