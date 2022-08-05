Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 9 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
Indian women's team will lock horns with England and Indian Men's Hockey team will take on South Africa on Day 9.
Just three more days of action left at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Day 9 on Friday will see more Indians fight it out for medals.
By topping the league stage, the Indian men's hockey team accomplished their main goal and they will now take on South Africa in the semi-final clash on Saturday. India will be hoping to make amends this time after failing to finish on the podium four years ago.
In the inaugural edition of the T20 format at the Commonwealth Games, hosts England will lock horns with India in the first semifinal. The India Women vs England Women semifinal match will start at 3:30pm IST.
Following the Indian wrestlers' medal-haul on Day 8 of the Birmingham Games, Day 9 will see an even stronger rush of medals when six other wrestlers compete for the gold medal and Indian boxers battle in their semifinal matches.
Here's the full Indian schedule for Saturday at the 2022 CWG:
Table Tennis – Starts At 2pm
Women's Doubles Round of 16 - Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula
Men's Singles Quarter Finals
Women's Singles Semi Finals
Men's Doubles Semi Finals
Mixed Doubles Semi Finals - Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula
Athletics –
2pm - Women's 10km Walk Final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami
4:40pm - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable
4:45pm - Women's 4x100 Relay Round Head 1 - Hima, Dutee, Srabani, Simi
11:30pm - Women's Hammer Throw Finals - Manju Bala
AUG 7, 12:40am - Men’s 5000m Finals - Avinash Sable
AUG 7, 2:14am - Women's 200m Finals - Hima Das
Boxing – Semi-Finals
3pm - Women’s 45kg-48kg – Nitu Ghanghas
3:30 - Men’s Over 48kg-51kg Flyweight– Amit Panghal
7:15pm – Women’s 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) – Nikhat Zareen
8pm – Women’s 57kg-60 (Lightweight) – Jaismine Lamboriya
AUG 7, 12:45am - Over 63kg - 67kg - Rohit Tokas
AUG 7, 1:30am - Over 92kg - Sagar Ahlawat
Wrestling – Starts At 3pm
Women’s Freestyle 50kg – Pooja Gehlot
Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Finals – Naveen Malik
Women’s Freestyle 53kg – Vinesh Phogat
Women’a Freestyle 76kg Quarter Finals – Pooja Sihag
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Quarter Finals – Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Quarter Finals – Deepak Punia
Cricket – Starts At 3:30pm
Women’s Semi-Final India vs England
Badminton – Starts At 3:30pm
Women's Singles Quarter Finals
Men's Singles Quarter Finals
Women's Doubles Quarter Finals
Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals
Men's Doubles Quarter Finals
Hockey – Starts At 10:30pm
Men’s Semi-Final – India vs South Africa
