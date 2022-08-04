Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 7 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

The week at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been jam-packed with action. Several current Commonwealth Games records have been broken, fulfilling the promise that the first six days of sporting action would showcase the greatest of sports to the globe.

India has looked solid at these competitions, breaking a few CWG records along the way, particularly in weightlifting.

On Day 7, The boxers will compete for further medal assurances after Day 6 gave India three medals across disciplines, and assured of a couple more. India's long-jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Anees will strive for podium finish while the men's Hockey Team will lock horns with Wales in their last group match.