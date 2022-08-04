ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 7 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

On Day 7, Indian men's Hockey Team will take on Wales and other medal prospects will also be in action.

Prajakta Bhawsar
Sports
The week at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been jam-packed with action. Several current Commonwealth Games records have been broken, fulfilling the promise that the first six days of sporting action would showcase the greatest of sports to the globe.

India has looked solid at these competitions, breaking a few CWG records along the way, particularly in weightlifting.

On Day 7, The boxers will compete for further medal assurances after Day 6 gave India three medals across disciplines, and assured of a couple more. India's long-jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Anees will strive for podium finish while the men's Hockey Team will lock horns with Wales in their last group match.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 7

Athletics - Starts at 2:30pm

Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round - Sarita Singh, Manju Bala

3:03pm - Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 - Hima Das

AUG 5 - 12:12am - Men's Long Jump Finals - Murali Sreeshankar, Muhmmed Anees Yahiya

Table Tennis - Starts at 2pm

Mixed Doubles Round of 64 - Sanil/ Reeth

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Sathiyan/Manika

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Sharath/Sreeja

Women's Singles Round of 32 - Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Harmeet/Sanil and Sharath/Sathiyan

Lawn Bowls – Starts at 4:00pm

Mne's Singles - Mridul Borgohain

Gymnastics - Starts at 4:30pm

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Bavleen Kaur- Individual Qualification

Boxing - Starts At 4:45pm

Over 48kg - 51kg Quarterfinals - Amit Panghal

6:15pm - Over 67kg - 60kg Quarterfinals - Jasmine Lamboria

8:00pm - Over 92kg Quarterfinals - Sagar Ahlawat

AUG 5 - 12:30pm - Over 63.5kg - 67kg Quarterfinals - Rohit Tokas

Squash – Starts at 5:30pm

Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Sunayna/Anahat

6pm - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Senthilkumar/Abhay

7pm - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Dipika/Saurav

11pm - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Joshana/Harinder

AUG 5 - 12:30am - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Joshana/Dipika

Hockey – Starts at 6:30pm

Men’s Pool B: India vs Wales

