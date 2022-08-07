ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

PV Sindhu will be aiming for her CWG Gold. The Men's Hockey team will lock horns with Australia in gold medal match.

Prajakta Bhawsar
Published
Sports
1 min read
Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
i

On the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu will play in the women's singles final for her first CWG singles gold while Laskhya Sen remains on course for a gold medal in his maiden appearance at Birmingham. The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have also progressed to the final on Monday.

Indian men's hockey team is also just one win away from securing their first-ever gold in Commonwealth Games history. They advanced to the final by defeating South Africa 3-2 in a hard-fought semifinal. On August 8 (Monday), at 5pm IST, India will play Australia in the gold medal match.

Also Read

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Storms Into Final With Straight Games Win

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Storms Into Final With Straight Games Win
ADVERTISEMENT

Here's India's schedule on Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Badminton (Gold Medal Matches)

1:20pm: Women’s Singles Finals – PV Sindhu

2:10pm - Men’s Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen

3pm - Men’s Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik

Table Tennis – Starts 3:30pm

Men’s Singles’ Final

Hockey (Gold Medal Match)

5pm – India vs Australia

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×