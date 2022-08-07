Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
PV Sindhu will be aiming for her CWG Gold. The Men's Hockey team will lock horns with Australia in gold medal match.
On the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu will play in the women's singles final for her first CWG singles gold while Laskhya Sen remains on course for a gold medal in his maiden appearance at Birmingham. The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have also progressed to the final on Monday.
Indian men's hockey team is also just one win away from securing their first-ever gold in Commonwealth Games history. They advanced to the final by defeating South Africa 3-2 in a hard-fought semifinal. On August 8 (Monday), at 5pm IST, India will play Australia in the gold medal match.
Here's India's schedule on Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Badminton (Gold Medal Matches)
1:20pm: Women’s Singles Finals – PV Sindhu
2:10pm - Men’s Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen
3pm - Men’s Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik
Table Tennis – Starts 3:30pm
Men’s Singles’ Final
Hockey (Gold Medal Match)
5pm – India vs Australia
