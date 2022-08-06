Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 10 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
Indian women's hockey team will take on New Zealand in bronze medal match on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian women's Cricket team scripted history and assured the country's first-ever medal in cricket, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Women in Blue will play the gold medal match on Sunday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground against either Australia or New Zealand.
The India women's Hockey team lost to Australia 3-0 in the semifinal after a controversial penalty shootout and will now be playing the bronze medal game against New Zealand at 1:30am IST.
The Indian athletics team has bagged four medals so far in track-and-field events and will aim for more with a number of events, including javelin throw and men's triple jump that get underway in Birmingham on Sunday.
Indian boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) reached his second consecutive Commonwealth Games final while Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) remains on course for a gold in her maiden appearance at CWG. World champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) will also fight for gold medal on Sunday.
Here's the full Indian schedule for Sunday at the 2022 CWG:
Hockey (Women's Bronze Medal Match)
1:30pm – India vs New Zealand
Badminton (Semi Finals)
2pm - Women's Singles Semifinal: PV Sindhu
3:10pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen
3:10pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth
4pm - Women’s Doubles Semi Finals - Gayatri/Tressa
Men’s Doubles Semi Finals - TBD
Athletics – Starts At 2:45pm
Men’s Triple Jump – Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacket, Eldhose Paul
5:50pm - Men’s 10,000 Race Walk Final – Amit Khatri and Sandeep Kumar
4:04pm - Women’s Javelin Throw – Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani
5:24pm - Women’s 4x100m Relay Final – Dutee, Hima, Srabani, Jyothi
12:10am – Men’s Javelin Throw – DP Manu, Rohit Yadav
1am - Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
Boxing – Starts At 3pm
Women’s Minimum Weight Final – Nitu Ghanghas
Men’s Flyweight Final – Amit Panghal
7pm: Women's Light Flyweight Final - Nikhat Zareen
Table Tennis – Starts At 3:30pm
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula
6:15pm - Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Sharath/Sathiyan
Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
AUG 7, 12:15am - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Sharath/Sreeja
Cricket (Gold Medal Match)
9:30pm: India vs TBD
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.