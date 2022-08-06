Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 10 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

The Indian women's Cricket team scripted history and assured the country's first-ever medal in cricket, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Women in Blue will play the gold medal match on Sunday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground against either Australia or New Zealand.

The India women's Hockey team lost to Australia 3-0 in the semifinal after a controversial penalty shootout and will now be playing the bronze medal game against New Zealand at 1:30am IST.