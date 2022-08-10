Cricketer Playing Despite Covid, Retaken Shoot-out: Controversies From CWG 2022

Aussie Cricketer Played Despite Testing Covid Positive

A player allowed to play in a match despite testing positive for Covid-19 has been unheard of in the top echelons of sports since the pandemic started.

The organising committee of Birmingham 2022, the International Cricket Council (which is actually conducting the tournament as an international federation), and the cricket boards of Australia and India allowed this dangerous situation in Birmingham.

Australia all-rounder Tahlia Mcgrath was allowed to play the women's T20 Cricket final against India at the Edgbaston ground on Sunday, despite testing positive for Covid-19, putting in danger the health of Indian and Australian players.

The officials claim that McGrath reported mild symptoms and had a low virus load and that they had "implemented a range of comprehensive protocols" during and after the match to minimize the risk of transmission, but the fact remains that there was a health risk for players.

At one time Tahlia was even seen waving her teammates away as they tried to rush toward her to celebrate the fall of a wicket.