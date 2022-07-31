Watch: Samoan Lifter’s Gesture Towards Jeremy on the CWG Podium Wins Hearts
Commonwealth Games 2022: Vaipava Nevo Ioane took off his red coloured flower wreath and placed it on the Indian.
As they were standing on the podium during the medal ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games men's 55kg weightlifting, Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, the silver medallist, leaned across, took off a red coloured flower wreath/necklace from his neck and placed it on India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga.
"It is a Samoan magic necklace, which we use for good luck and friendship. Jeremy is my friend and I thought to put in across his neck to wish him luck," the Samoan weightlifter said later as the participants left the venue, with broad smiles on their faces and medals across their necks.
Ioane, who made a desperate, last-ditch attempt to lift 174 kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to leapfrog Lalrinnunga's total of 300kg and bag the gold medal, said he always felt friendly towards the Indian youngster and therefore decided to place the good-luck and friendship charm around his neck.
"We have been competing against each other in the Commonwealth Championships and other international meets and see him like a friend. When we compete against each other, then I would not like to give him an inch to him and play hard. But after the competition is over, we are friends," said Ioane.
Incidentally, Ioane is 33-year-old while Jeremy is only 19 but the Samoan weightlifter said they were friends as they meet in competitions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.