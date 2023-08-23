Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa & Magnus Carlsen Play Out Another Draw

India’s 18-year old Grandmaster (GM) R. Praggnanandhaa and world number one Magnus Carlsen's FIDE Chess World Cup final's second match has also ended in a draw, on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The match lasted just over an hour with both players playing just 30 moves before agreeing on a draw.

The first match of the final on Tuesday had also ended in a draw, after 35 moves each. Both players now have 1 point each in the final and action moves to Thursday when shorter time controlled games will be played played to decide the 2023 World Cup winner.