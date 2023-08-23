Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen Draw Round One

Indian chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa and world number one Magnus Carlsen agreed on a draw in the first round of the 2023 FIDE World Cup final, after 35 moves on Tuesday night at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Pragg, currently ranked 29th in the world, was playing with white pieces, made a solid start and Carlsen in his most match interview admitted he didn't know what to expect.

'I think Pragg moves around quite a bit in the opening, I didn't really know what to expect. To be honest, I didn't prepare. I think I was maybe slightly better today but I didn't really mind the draw,' said the world number one after the drawn game.