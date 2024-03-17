CCL 2024 Final: When & Where To Watch Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Live

The 10th edition of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) commenced from 23 February, and will end on 17 March 2024. The final match of CCL will be played between Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers in Thiruvananthapuram.
The four teams that qualified for CCL Season 10 playoffs were Karnataka Bulldozers, Bengal Tigers, Mumbai Heroes and Chennai Rhinos. The playoffs consisted of four matches, including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final.
Karnataka Bulldozers qualified directly for the CCL 2024 final after defeating Bengal Tigers by 8 wickets in the first qualifier match. On the other hand, Bengal Tigers beat Mumbai Heroes in the second qualifier to reach the finals. Therefore, the CCL title winning final match, Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers will take place today. Let us check out the CCL 2024 final match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
When is the Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers Match CCL 2024 Final Match?
The CCL 2024 final match between Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers will take place on Sunday, 17 March 2024.
Where is the Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 Final Match?
The CCL 2024 final match between Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
At What Time Will the Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 Final Match Start?
The CCL 2024 final match between Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 Final Match?
The CCL 2024 final match between Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 Final Match?
The CCL 2024 final match between Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers will be live telecasted on Sony Sports TEN 5 and DD Sports channels.
