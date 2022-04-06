CBI Registers Preliminary Probe Against Narinder Batra for Misuse of Funds

The allegations say that Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds was used for personal benefits of Batra.

A turf war between Batra and Hockey India had surfaced recently after he sent a terse communication to the sports federation, questioning the performance of the men's hockey team in tournaments.

After Batra's note, Olympian and member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team Aslam Sher Khan had questioned Batra over his interest in matters of Hockey India.

Khan said being the FIH (International Hockey Federation) chief, Batra's interference in Hockey India's operations is a clear case of 'conflict of interest'.

"Definitely, it is conflict of interest by Batra. He is the FIH president and being in that post, he can in no way interfere in the affairs of a national federation," said Khan, who has challenged in the Delhi High Court some irregular appointments in HI, including that of Batra as a 'life member'.

(With PTI Inputs)