Budget 2023: Boost of Rs 334.72 Crore in Highest-Ever Allocation for Sports

The Sports ministry's flagship programme, 'Khelo India -- National Programme for Development of Sports' -- has been allotted Rs 1,045 crore as against the revised budget of Rs 606 crore in 2022.

The increase of Rs 439 crore shows the government's priority towards the programme, which has shown the potential to produce athletes for major global events since its inception.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has got Rs 785.52 crore for 2023-24, which is a Rs 36.09 crore increase from the previous year's revised expenditure of Rs 749.43 crore.