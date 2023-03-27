World C'ships: Nikhat & Lovlina Punch Their Way to Gold Medals, India Win Four

Living up to her name, the tenacious Nikhat (50kg) oozed class in her rampant display against the two-time Asian champion Nguyen as she asserted her dominance in the bout from the word go by landing accurate punches and using her quick feet to dodge the Vietnamese's attacks.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist maintained her composure throughout the bout and proved why she's one of the best in the business with a sensational attacking display that helped her seal the win by unanimous decision.

With this victory, Nikhat became only the second Indian female pugilist to win two golds at the World Championships alongside the boxing legend Mary Kom who has claimed a record six gold medals in the competition.



"I am extremely delighted to become World Champion for the second time, especially in a different category. Today's bout was my toughest in the entire tournament and since this was the last match of the tournament I wanted to utilize my energy completely and leave everything in the ring. It was a rollercoaster of a bout with both of us getting warnings as well as eight counts and it was very close. My strategy in the last round was to go all out and attack and I felt very happy when my hand was lifted as the winner. This medal is for India and for everyone who has supported us throughout the tournament," said Nikhat after her bout.